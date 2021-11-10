News

Sybo Games partners with Ecologi to plant 200,000 trees

Play 2 Plant event in Subway Surfers will see players contributing to tree planting goal

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 9th, 2021 partnership Ecologi
SYBO Games 		Not disclosed
By Staff Writer

Subway Surfers developer Sybo Games has revealed a partnership with social enterprise Ecologi to plant 200,000 trees.

Players can choose the "Play 2 Plant" event in Subway Surfers to take part in the partnership event.

In the event, players will be running through a "faded" version of New York and they will be using their hoverboards to bring the city "back to life". As players unlock challenge milestones the city will become greener.

Through partnership events such as these, Ecologi plants millions of trees each month with its tree-planting partners.

Surfing for sustainability

"As US President Biden said this week, ‘We know what to do, we just have to do it,’ and at SYBO, we are doing it with Play 2 Plant," said Sybo CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig.

"We have the opportunity to spread important messaging about steps we can all take together to help our planet and move towards a more sustainable ecosystem. We are running at this crisis together with our players."

Players can track the real-time progress of the trees planted, the tree species planted, its age, where and by who via the Ecologi Subway Forest.

Additionally, Sybo will keep players updated on the Subway Forest milestones via in-game mailbox messages. At the time of writing over 67,000 trees have been planted. 

Play 2 Plant will continue in Subway Surfers until November 21st, 2021.

Ecologi previously partnered with Ustwo Games for their ambition of planting a million trees worldwide.


