News

Swedish games studio Bublar Group acquires VR/AR outfit Vobling for $5.5 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 26th, 2018 acquisition $5.5m
Swedish games studio Bublar Group acquires VR/AR outfit Vobling for $5.5 million
By , Staff Writer

Swedish technology and games company Bublar Group has acquired AR/VR studio Vobling for $5.5 million.

The firm was purchased through a combination of stock and cash. Bulbar said the expansion will help further production capacity for the studio’s Hello Kitty AR title, due for release in 2019.

As part of the arrangement, Vobling will continue to operate under its own name as a subsidiary of Bublar Group.

Reality check

"The AR/VR market is growing rapidly," said Bublar Group CEO Magnus Granqvist.

"Through this acquisition, we strengthen our gaming studio with state-of-the-art knowledge, production resources and the ability to capture opportunities from the corporate market.

“Together, we will work towards the goal of becoming the leading AR/VR company in Europe."

Vobling CEO Andrew Ribbing added: "We are proud of the competent, profitable and fast-growing company we have built.”

"The industry is now on the cusp of major breakthroughs in AR/VR technology, evidenced by growing demand for our products and services. The synergies with Bublar will serve to increase our joint potential."


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Nov 22nd, 2017

Report: Apple acquires mixed reality hardware firm Vrvana for $30 million

News Oct 23rd, 2018

Ex-King games guru Tommy Palm's VR studio Resolution Games raises $7.5m

News Oct 9th, 2018

Truly Social Games acquires Vancouver AR studio Cooper’s New Reality Garage

News Jul 18th, 2018

Pokemon Go dev Niantic acquires Marvel Strike Force developer Seismic Games

Job News Jun 29th, 2018

Resolution Games brings Mogi creator Mathieu Castelli aboard as chief creative officer

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.