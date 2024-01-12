Pocket Gamer Connects London: The Virtual Visions and Big Screen Gaming tracks

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

The Virtual Visions track

Monday January 22nd

Dive into the immersive world of virtual reality and augmented reality. Back in the limelight again following the Apple Vision Pro announcement, the VR/AR/XR scene has never been more exciting. In this track, we embark on a transformative journey through the latest advancements and groundbreaking applications, exploring cutting-edge insights that will redefine the possibilities of this rapidly evolving technology landscape.

15:50 Spy on your players! Analytics rules

Serg Kharchenko, Evangelist at CM Games

16:10 Designing for VR: Bringing Further Immersion to Sniper Elite

Jordan Woodward, Head of Design at Rebellion

Charlie Scowen, Events Content Coordinator at Steel Media

In this session, Rebellion’s Head of Design, Jordan Woodward, discusses how the studio brought its iconic Sniper Elite Franchise to VR. Woodward will share the challenges that the team faced in adapting the franchise for headsets and the changes they implemented. With many studios looking to bring existing franchises to VR, he will also offer best-practice advice on how to develop games for those new to the format.

Alongside this, the session will examine the future of VR and discuss what implementations manufacturers can make to hardware to assist game developers.

16:30 Non-Visual Access to Virtual Reality? How VR works when your eyes don't

Chris Hainsworth, Founder at Blind Burners

Paull Shelley, Freelance

Craig Brett, Fintech

16:50 Building for (Virtual) Reality - an nDreams Story

Patrick O'Luanaigh, CEO at nDreams

Chris James, CEO at Steel Media

Join nDreams CEO Patrick O’Luanaigh in a fireside chat as he shares his expertise, experience and successes from over a decade in the VR sector, and what the future holds for XR.

17:10 VR Reality-Check: Hardware & Software Growth in the VR Sector

Jon Hibbins, CEO & Game Director at Psytec Games

Bobby Thandi, CEO & Founder at XR Games

Rhoda Campbell, European Trade and Investment Sector Specialist at Trade & Invest British Columbia

John Clark, CEO at Curve Games

Lirui Ding, Senior Associate at Transcend Fund

With Apple's new headset, PlayStation's continued investment in VR hardware, and Meta's commitment to VR gaming as well, growth and opportunities in the VR sector are looking strong. Get a full update on how the VR industry is continuing to grow in this session.

The Big Screen Gaming track

Tuesday January 23rd

PC and console gaming have experienced a surge in popularity and recognition. The gaming industry has seen huge growth in recent years as well as consistent disruption, even before COVID-19; from growth in digital sales of games and esports to free-to-play revenue model adoption, live streaming, and cloud gaming.

With new tools and technology though, more game developers and publishers are tuning into performance marketing. Learn about these changes and what PC and console game marketers should be doing now.

14:10 How Cloud Gaming will Change the Games Industry

Joanna Haslam, Design Director at Snap Finger Click

As games are moving from console to the cloud, what impact will it have on the industry? This talk explores the ways in which development, consumer experience, and the business of games will change with the rise of cloud gaming. From the freedom from hardware limitations to the need for more accessible and inclusive games, the impact of this new way to play is far-reaching.

TV is following the path of smartphones, transforming into the media and technology hub of the living room and reaching a whole new gaming audience. How do you design a game that can be played anytime, anywhere, on any device? What can we learn from the movie, TV, and music industries that went on this journey first?

And games will be at the forefront of blurring the lines in entertainment, mixing gameplay mechanics into other forms of media. Let's get our heads into the clouds and see where it takes us!

14:30 Developing an Online Browser Game in 2023: Indie Developer's Journey

Dmitry Chernyshev, Founder at hamenos.com

In this talk, I will cover the motivations and processes behind launching an online browser game in 2023 as an indie developer. Key topics will include lessons learned, support for desktop and mobile platforms, technologies used (including AI), player acquisition experience, and insights into the future of browser gaming.

14:50 Publishing Cross-Platform: Can you Afford not To?

Solon Bucholtz, CEO and Co-Founder at LBC Studios

Jeppe Kønig, Chief Business Officer at Funday Games

Oliver Kern, COO at Kokku

Joep van Duinen, Head of Game Developer Operations & Partnerships at Poki

Neil McClarty, Senior VP Publishing at Jagex

Will Freeman, Video Games Journalist at Freelance Developer

Learn about the key considerations in adapting and optimising games for various platforms, the importance of player data and community engagement, and the impact of cross-platform play on game development and the gaming community.

From indie developers to major publishers, this panel offers valuable insights for anyone looking to navigate the ever-expanding, cross-platform gaming ecosystem. Whether you're a seasoned industry pro or a newcomer, this discussion will provide you with the knowledge and inspiration to take your games to new horizons.

15:30 ID@Xbox in 2024

Ben Robinson, ID@Xbox Regional Manager, EMEA at Xbox

In his talk, Robinson will give an overview of the Xbox ecosystem, ID@Xbox and the recently announced Developer Acceleration Program. He will also take a deep dive into the resources available to reach more gamers on the platform, including marketing opportunities and Game Pass. Robinson will close out with some tips and best practices on how to pitch and work more closely with Xbox.

15:50 Competitive Rebirth: Is the UK Esports Industry About to be Reborn?

James Fraser-Murison, Director / Head of Education at Fraser Esports & Hundo

Shoubna Naika-Taylor, Curriculum Manager - Digital at Coventry College

Sam Cooke, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Esports Insider

Following the news that the League of Legends World Championship Finals and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship events are being held in the UK in 2024, what opportunities are going to rise as a result? Will we see a rebirth of the UK esports scene, or is this just a passing moment in an ever growing industry?

16:20 Is Establishing a New IP More Difficult than Ever?

Stuart Dinsey, Chairman at Curve Games

Simon Byron, Managing Director at Yogscast Games

Omar Siddiqui, CEO at Joyride Games

Juliette Green, VP of Strategic Partnerships at 505 Games

Guy Richards, Director of Independent Developers & Digital Publishers at Xbox

After a troublesome year for new games, we explore what can be done to de-risk publishing, improve cutthroat and achieve commercial success.

