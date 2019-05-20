News

Magic Leap snaps up holographic teleconferencing start-up Mimesys

May 20th, 2019 acquisition Magic Leap Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Magic Leap has acquired holographic teleconferencing start-up Mimesys.

The Belgian AR company currently operates what it calls a spatial co-presence platform for virtually presenting users across AR and VR calls and conferences.

Besides simply projecting a customised avatar, Mimesys uses images and video to create an accurate virtual 3D representation of a caller in the AR or VR space. The platform already utilises Magic Leap’s mixed reality headset.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Hello Holograms

“As we expand the spatial computing ecosystem integrating a best in class communication and collaboration solution helps us to further fulfil the promise of the next computing platform,” said Magic Leap chief product officer Omar Khan.

“The spatial co-presence platform the Mimesys team has created is remarkable and we are thrilled to have them as part of our team. We look forward to further expansion of co-presence and collaboration tools on the Magic Leap platform.”

Mimesys CEO Remi Rousseau added: “Spatial Computing is going to change the way we think and work, leading to more collaborative, physically active, and magical experiences.

“We had the chance to work with Magic Leap Spatial Technology early on, were impressed by their technology and excited by the possibilities of co-presence on the platform. We are thrilled to be joining the Magic Leap family and to integrate the co-presence technologies into their spatial computing platform.”


