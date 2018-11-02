CryptoKitties creator Dapper Labs secures $15 million investment to bring blockchain to the mainstream

CryptoKitties creator Dapper Labs has secured $15 million in financing.

The investment round was led by venture company Venrock and included a number of big names such as GV, and Samsung Next.

Edging toward the mainstream

According to company CEO Roham Gharegozlou this funding will go towards bringing blockchain closer to mainstream adoption.

“Our mission at Dapper Labs is to use games and entertainment to bring the values of decentralization to billions of consumers worldwide,” Gharegozlou continues.

“This round of financing was about getting the right partners around the table to bring compelling content to the blockchain – and make sure usability and infrastructure allow for adoption by mainstream consumers.”

Our sister-site BlockchainGamer.biz has the full story.

You can find out more about the blockchain games business at Blockchain Gamer Connects London on January 21st to 22nd.