News

Mythical Games raises a further $37million, hitting a valuation of over $1billion

Investors include Animoca Brands, MoonPay and veterans from Activision Blizzard

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 29th, 2023 investment Mythical Games $37m
Mythical Games raises a further $37million, hitting a valuation of over $1billion
By , Staff Writer

LA-based Mythical Games, the games publisher and blockchain gaming platform, has raised $37 million in the first part of its Series C funding round. With a valuation now surpassing $1 billion, the company plans to pursue new initiatives for revenue generation and launch a new marketplace.

Round and round

Led by Scytale Digital, this round has also seen participation from new investors Animoca Brands, ARK Invest, MoonPay, Proof VC and Stanford Athletics, in addition to prior investors Andreessen Horowitz, WestCap, Gaingels, Signum Growth and Struck Capital. Mythical is expecting to raise a further $20-$30 million across the coming months, as the round is not yet closed.

"Our focus is optimising our business to get to profitability by year’s end, and the funds will primarily be used in our efforts to achieve that," Mythical Games co-founder and CEO John Linden told Cointelegraph.

With veterans from Activision Blizzard on board, Mythical Games raised $16 million back in 2018 during its Series A round, at the time planning to be blockchain agnostic.

More recently, the company has been working on a new game titled Nitro National World Tour, expected to release in the coming months. NFT presales began in February, with the game itself slated to be Mythical’s third in its portfolio. More undisclosed games are supposedly in development already.

Mythical Games’ latest release NFL Rivals was made in collaboration with the NFL. The American football title takes an arcade approach together with blockchain elements and player trading; some of the funds from the latest round are to be used in developing an in-game marketplace for this title.

As a hybrid Web3 game, NFL Rivals had already neared the 1 million install milestone in its first six weeks despite this being the NFL’s off-season. Mythical expects to see another surge when the new season kicks off.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Nov 19th, 2018

Activision Blizzard vets raise $16m for item-based blockchain gaming platform

News Jun 14th, 2023

Hybrid Web3 game NFL Rivals approaches 1 million installs in 6 weeks

News Apr 27th, 2023

NFL goes Web3 and blockchain for new mobile game

News Mar 21st, 2023

Mystic Games seed round aims towards bringing Web3 mobile games "into the mainstream"

News Mar 13th, 2023

Brazilian Web3 dev Jungle raises $6 million in funding round