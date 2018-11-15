Narrative games specialist Telltale begins liquidation proceedings

Telltale Games has begun liquidation proceedings and will soon shut down for good.
The developer laid off the vast majority of its 250 employees back in September during a dramatic collapse, leaving the fate of the final season of The Walking Dead in question. Initially, it appeared the company was keeping a “skeleton crew” on to finish outstanding projects.
But as one former narrative designer reported last month, Telltale Games is to completely close. Games Daily reports that a company named Sherwood Productions is handling Telltale Games’ liquidation.
Officially Telltale has filed assignment proceedings, described as a form of closing a company outside of bankruptcy, where potential claims can be made against the company’s assets.
All assets - ranging from physical goods and furniture to trademarks, copyrights, software, and source code - have been put up for sale. It’s currently unknown what Telltale received in return for turning the assigning to Sherwood.
Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?