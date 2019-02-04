Bristol dev Auroch Digital raises investment from Miniclip and Bristol Private Equity Club

Bristol-based indie developer Auroch Digital has raised a round of investment to develop new IP.

The bulk of the new funds come from the Bristol Private Equity Club, which put down $261,111 (£200,000) towards the board game adaptation specialist.

Big backer

That backing is supplemented by a number of other investors - notably, Tencent-backed mobile publisher and online games portal Miniclip.

Funding from this round of investment will go towards Auroch’s push towards original IP.

Auroch has worked on titles for PC, mobile and console, as well as physical games. Its portfolio includes Mars Horizon, Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics and Dark Future Blood Red States.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.