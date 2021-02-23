News

Miniclip makes strategic investment in Green Horse Games

Becoming the studio's majority shareholder

Mobile games specialist Miniclip has made a strategic investment in Green Horse Games.

Through the investment, Miniclip has become the majority stakeholder of the Romanian studio.

Green Horse Games is known for its title Football Rivals and will provide Miniclip with a firm footing in the Romanian games market.

"Green Horse Games has had a long-stated mission to build amazing games based on group collaboration," said Green Horse Games CEO George Lemnaru.

"Welcoming Miniclip as a strategic investor is an exciting moment for us as a company and for the growing game development scene in Romania. We, as a team, are very excited to have this opportunity to work closely with our friends at Miniclip to create world-class games together."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our investors and supporters who are no longer going to be involved in the business. They have been instrumental in our success so far and, without them, we would not have been able to get to this point."

Great addition

Miniclip CEO Jurgen Post added: "We are delighted to have this opportunity to work more closely with George, his Co-Founder Alexandru Stroe and the great team at Green Horse Games.

"We have admired their work from afar for a long time and are very excited about the opportunities that this new partnership provides."

Earlier this year, Miniclip snapped up Online Soccer Manager developer Gamebasics, a studio based in the Netherlands.

Furthermore, it recently welcomed Jacob Krüger as its new head of user acquisition.


