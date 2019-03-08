What's at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle this May?

The international series of B2B events for the global mobile games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to the USA on May 13th and 14th.

This year, the conference and expo comes to Seattle for the very first time - and in another first for North America, it will be joined by a partner event entirely dedicated to the PC games industry, PC Connects. Your ticket will get you into both events.

So what will the 1,000 delegates find when they set foot in The Grand Hyatt?

13 Conference tracks

The seminar schedule spans both days with an unprecedented amount of insight and expertise for all games industry professionals across both shows.

1) Pocket Gamer Connects presents nine conference tracks, covering everything from growth and monetisation to influencers and AI.

2) PC Connects adds a further four tracks including what it takes to make a game and how to bring it to market, as well as looking to the future of PC digital game development.

We've already revealed just some of the amazing speakers and we’ll share more details about the conference tracks in the next few days…

Expo space

The showfloor has a dedicated Indie showcase area for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. The Big Indie Zone is devoted to the work of indie teams and lone developers and it’s a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

It’s also a great chance for indies to see what the competition is working on, catch up with old friends or make new contacts.

Extensive networking

No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile games industry like Pocket Gamer Connects - and now you can add PC and blockchain professionals to your business network. From students and the next generation of talent to international big hitters and industry veterans, you’ll find them all at the show.

With 1,000 industry professionals attending, whether you use our online meeting scheduler that’s available free to all delegates or dive into our Speedmatch rapid fire networking sessions, we make it easy to make the contacts you’re looking for.

Meet the media

We welcome the specialist and mainstream media to our shows, giving you the chance to raise awareness for your project outside of these four walls.

There will be more chances than ever to meet investors at Pocket Gamer Connects.

Secure investment

There will be more chances than ever to meet investors at Pocket Gamer Connects in 2019 with an all-new feature for this year, Investor Connector. Applicants will be selected for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Bring on the wall!

Making its first appearance on US soil, the Career Wall is exactly as it sounds. It’s a simple idea that has proven immensely popular at our overseas events, connecting companies looking for new hires with the talent attending the show.

Big Indie Pitches

Seattle sees our series of international Big Indie Pitch competitions return with dedicated pitches for both mobile and PC. Entrants will try to impress a panel of expert judges for their share of a prize pool worth thousands.

Get your 20 per cent discount with our Early Bird prices - book now!

Global Connects Party

You won’t want to miss the party on the night of the first day of the show - they've become legendary! Free to all delegates, it’s a great night whether you want to focus on after-hours networking or cut loose on the dancefloor.

Book now, save money

Join us for Pocket Gamer - and PC - Connects Seattle at The Grand Hyatt on May 13th and 14th. Get your 20 per cent discount with our Early Bird prices and book now!