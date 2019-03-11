Social casino dev KamaGames saw revenues soar 33% to $76.4m in 2018

European social poker giant KamaGames has posted a 33 per cent increase in revenue growth for 2018.

The Ireland-based developer reported 2018 gross revenue of $76.4 million - a substantial increase over the previous year’s $57.5 million.

That 33 per cent is over double the annual growth for social casino mobile gaming as a whole, which is said to have grown by 15 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

KamaGames previously reported a higher jump in H1 2018, claiming revenue had grown 53 per cent in the period.

Keep on growing

KamaGames also saw a 23.5 per cent growth in DAUs over the year, rising from 510,000 in 2017 to 630,000 in 2018.

“KamaGames will build on this impressive growth, which we are proud to report was double the growth of the overall market in 2018, by continuing to grow our social casino portfolio as well as entering new markets with regionally popular card games,” said CEO Andrey Kuznetsov (pictured, main).

“We are also looking forward to being able to make a number of key partnership announcements with some well-known global brands through the year. 2019 is going to be another very exciting year for KamaGames."

Social casino will be a key topic of conversation at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on May 13th to 14th.