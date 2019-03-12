News

5th Planet Games lands $4.85 million in financing for future acquisitions

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 12th, 2019 investment 5th Planet Games
Hugo Games 		$4.9m
5th Planet Games lands $4.85 million in financing for future acquisitions
By , Staff Writer

5th Planet Games - formerly Hugo Games - has secured $4.85 million (42 million kr) to fund future acquisition efforts.

Danish asset management firm Formue Nord A/S has signed a deal with 5th Planet to provide the funding. The developer has eyes on making multiple purchases and is eyeing up profitable developers with proven track records.

5th Planet assured that any studios it ends up acquiring will still retain the rights to develop their own IP and operate under local management.

Name of the game

Hugo Games acquired the original 5th Planet Games, developer of Dawn of the Dragons, last October for $737,000. Following that purchase, Hugo Games took on the new name.

5th Planet sees future acquisitions as a way to broaden its reach, working with multiple studios on various IPs rather than placing all its eggs in one basket.

"It is important to understand that it's not our ambition to build a big bureaucratic and corporate organisation," said CEO Henrik Nielsen, in a statement.

"Instead, we want to make sure that we have strong local leadership in control of their own destiny while having access to commercial and business-related help."

Looking for investment of your own? Check out the Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on May 13th to 14th.

 


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Oct 1st, 2018

Hugo Games picks up Dawn of the Dragons dev 5th Planet for $737,000

as News Apr 19th, 2018

Tencent leads the way in $22 billion spent on games deals in last 12 months

News Feb 21st, 2019

THQ Nordic raises $225 million through share sale for further mergers and acquisitions

Job News Sep 24th, 2018

Scopely swoops for Glu’s Rob Ricca to lead M&A activity

Comment & Opinion Jun 22nd, 2018

It’s raised another $100 million but where next for Scopely?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies