Live game management platform ChillConnect raises $450,000 in funding

Live game management platform ChilliConnect has raised $450,000 in seed funding.

The money came from start-up investors TechStart Ventures and Ascension Ventures, with early-stage backers also contributing.

Founded in 2016, ChilliConnect offers developers and publishers a range of live game management services including analytics, live operations and game backend assistance.

ChilliConnect plans to expand its business by doubling the size of its current development team. The firm recently added a dedicated sales and marketing team as part of this growth.

Delighted

"We are delighted to conclude our seed round,” said ChilliConnect CEO and co-founder Paul Farley.

“Not only will these funds allow us to accelerate the development of the ChilliConnect platform, developing innovative live operations and game backend features, we can now market the platform to an even larger range of potential customers. Having access to the knowledge and networks of both Techstart Ventures and Ascension Ventures is a massive benefit. We're looking forward to working with these top drawer early stage funds."

Chief technology officer and co-founded Mike Herron added: "We've already demonstrated we can deliver a world class service with a small team, now we have the opportunity to maximise our positioning and become one of only a handful of key players in this space.

“In addition to developers and publishers we fill a large hole in the technology stack distribution platforms, engine providers and other complementary technology companies. We're looking forward to realising this potential in the months ahead.”

