TinyBuild has big plans for its newly-acquired $15 million in Series-A investment

Seattle-based indie publisher TinyBuild has secured $15 million in Series-A investment.

While it declined to comment on who provided the funding, TInyBuild has pointed out three key areas where it plans to use this investment. First and foremost, the publisher plans on expanding both its Seattle and Amsterdam offices.

“We don’t necessarily hire for specific roles, rather build roles around people’s skills - and when the industry changes, morph those roles into whatever is relevant at the time,” said CEO Alex Nichiporchik in an email to GeekWire.

The full version of this story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz