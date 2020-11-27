tinyBuild acquires majority stake in Secret Neighbor dev Hologryph for $3m

Seattle-based publisher tinyBuild has invested $3 million in Secret Neighbor developer Hologryph.

As per the agreement, tinyBuild will acquire a majority stake in the studio. Furthermore, the new funds will go towards an unnamed project for next-generation consoles.

"This investment strengthens our line-up for next-gen consoles, led by Hello Neighbor 2 and expands upon the laid back culture we're facilitating within tinyBuild and the in-house studios. I mean, we had our first board meeting within Minecraft," said tinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik.

"Hologryph will work on a new cross-platform IP that is created with the possibilities of next-gen hardware in mind".

Hide and seek

Meanwhile, the Hello Neighbor franchise has surpassed 60 million downloads across all platforms – PC, Xbox One, PS4, Google Stadia, Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch. The series hit the 30 million installs mark in April 2020.

Furthermore, due to the success of Hello Neighbor, a new animated TV show was created. On top of this, tinyBuild acquired the development team behind the game.

"Together with Hologryph we have learned how to expand franchises effectively," said Nichiporchik.

"Hologryph's team worked closely with us on Party Hard 2 as a co-developer and created Hello Neighbor's multiplayer spin-off, Secret Neighbor. Now we're working together on building a brand new, exciting and unique world where players will lose themselves for thousands of hours -- with a focus on next-generation consoles."