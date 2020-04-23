News

Hello Neighbor TV pilot has nearly 11 million views

By , Staff Writer

TinyBuild's Hello Neighbor TV pilot on YouTube has hit almost 11 million views.

The episode – titled Breaking and Entering – was released on April 17th and was six minutes long. The full content is available to those who subscribe to the show on YouTube.

"The game has a huge, loyal audience and making an animated series was the next logical step after books and games," said tinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik (pictured).

"Proof of concept"

"We wanted to do a proof of concept pilot first to see exactly how many fans would become interested, and how well we can make the transition to 2D animation," said Nichiporchik

"The pilot was initially drafted by the creator of the best selling Hello Neighbor book series, Carly Anne West. Then we took that draft and worked with an animation studio and internal writers to make the pilot. Our ideal situation is for the TV show to tie into other game projects, building to the next game in the series."

The show was first revealed earlier this month. It followed the news that the Hello Neighbor series has been downloaded 30 million times. In March, tinyBuild expanded with a new studio in Boise, Idaho.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

