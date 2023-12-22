News

Versus Evil shuts down and lays off all 13 staff

News comes just weeks after GM announced departure

By , Head of Content

TinyBuild-owned publisher Versus Evil has closed after 10 years and laid off all of its staff.

The redundancies impacted 13 employees at the company, according to social media posts. Versus Evil itself tweeted the news, calling it a "sad day".

The news comes weeks after Versus Evil and Red Cerberus founder and GM announced he was leaving the company.

"Today is a sad day," read a statement.

"After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil is shutting its doors. We've loved bringing you the best indie games we could find & sharing so many happy memories with you all, our amazing community! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for everything!"

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to TinyBuild for comment on the matter.

Versus Evil has published numerous games across platforms over the years, including Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Mothergunship, Into the Dead 2 and Stray Souls.

TinyBuild layoffs

Earlier this month, Game World Observer reported that Versus Evil owner TinyBuild had laid off staff across its three studios in Serbia. It came as a trading update from the company noted it was currently trading below expectations in Q4 and would be acclerating its cost reduction plan.

The news comes as TinyBuild announced plans to raise $12 million through the issue of new shares. Over 31 million of these new shares were conditionally bought by Atari for $2 million.


Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

