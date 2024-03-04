News

Tennis Clash developer Wildlife Studios lays off 133 staff

"Our investment in new games remains unaffected"

Tennis Clash developer Wildlife Studios lays off 133 staff
By , Staff Writer

Brazilian games developer Wildlife Studios has laid off 21% of its workforce, affecting 133 employees.

As reported by Game Developer, this marks the third consecutive year of layoffs at the studio. Despite the redundancies, the company plans to continue investing in new projects.

“We thank those leaving for their contributions and we will be providing them assistance during this period of change," read a company statement.

"While we are focused on creating a smaller and more agile company, our investment in new games remains unaffected."

Former employees reflect

Before the mobile studio confirmed the news, multiple employees took to LinkedIn to share news of the layoffs. Former Wildlife Studios 3D artist Igor Mello Pontes said the job losses impacted "most of the organic growth team, including myself".

Wildlife maintains a workforce of approximately 800 staff distributed across eight offices. The company has a portfolio of 60 released titles and has amassed over three billion downloads to date, thanks to titles like Bike Race, Tennis Clash and Sniper 3D.

In 2022, the company underwent a round of layoffs affecting approximately 300 employees, followed by another workforce reduction of 13% in 2023.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Nov 29th, 2022

Wildlife Studios lays off almost 300 staff in Brazil and Argentina

News Feb 28th, 2024

EA lays off 5% of staff as it cuts licensing deals and closes offices

News Jan 8th, 2024

Unity to lay off 1,800 staff as it continues company reset

News Dec 22nd, 2023

Versus Evil shuts down and lays off all 13 staff

News Nov 29th, 2023

Unity lays off 265 as it restructures its deal with digital effects creator Weta