Tennis Clash developer Wildlife Studios lays off 133 staff

Brazilian games developer Wildlife Studios has laid off 21% of its workforce, affecting 133 employees.

As reported by Game Developer, this marks the third consecutive year of layoffs at the studio. Despite the redundancies, the company plans to continue investing in new projects.

“We thank those leaving for their contributions and we will be providing them assistance during this period of change," read a company statement.

"While we are focused on creating a smaller and more agile company, our investment in new games remains unaffected."

Former employees reflect

Before the mobile studio confirmed the news, multiple employees took to LinkedIn to share news of the layoffs. Former Wildlife Studios 3D artist Igor Mello Pontes said the job losses impacted "most of the organic growth team, including myself".

Wildlife maintains a workforce of approximately 800 staff distributed across eight offices. The company has a portfolio of 60 released titles and has amassed over three billion downloads to date, thanks to titles like Bike Race, Tennis Clash and Sniper 3D.

In 2022, the company underwent a round of layoffs affecting approximately 300 employees, followed by another workforce reduction of 13% in 2023.