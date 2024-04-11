Values Value and InGame Job launch the Big Games Industry Employment Survey 2024

Recruiting company Values Value and job platform InGame Job have opened the 2024 edition of the annual Big Games Industry Employment survey to games industry professionals. They are looking for participants willing to share their experiences with mental health, discrimination, current concerns, their dream jobs and more.



This marks the eighth survey conducted by the duo. This year, the focus is on finding out how the turbulent landscape full of layoffs has impacted outcomes and attitudes towards employers, how people are making career decisions today, and about the overall well-being of games industry professionals.

You can take part here!

The gaming landscape

The annual survey provides Values Value and InGame Job with the information they need to deliver a "diagnosis of the state of the games industry", exploring everything from attitudes towards overtime to the main reason people change jobs. How long it takes to find a job, the types of discrimination faced in the industry, and more key questions are also assessed.

Last year, 1,600 responses were collected in the survey across Europe and the main findings showed that employees actually valued a company’s demonstration of stability and confidence in the future as more important than their own salary. They were also more engaged with their work when employers showed they care for workers - whether by being flexible, offering benefit systems, or having transparent communication.

This year’s survey results will be announced at devcom in Cologne this August, and will also be published on InGame Job’s platform that same month.

The survey is completely anonymous and only takes five to ten minutes to complete. Be sure to take part!

We'll be sharing insights from the survey here on PocketGamer.biz, so be sure to get involved.