Niantic acquires tabletop games creator Sensible Object

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has acquired tabletop games creator Sensible Object for an undisclosed fee.

Sensible Object has been developing games that combined physical and digital play.

The London-based company was founded in 2014 and is best known for its Beasts of Balance property, a hybrid digital tabletop stacking game.

The office will become part of Niantic London alongside AI technology firm Matrix Mill, which Niantic took ownership of in June 2018.

Transition period

“Sensible Object will offer support for its existing slate of titles during a transition period at the end of which the team will focus its efforts on building all new real-world AR experiences with Niantic as the core of Niantic London,” said Niantic CEO John Hanke in a blog post.

“We’re excited about Sensible Object joining Niantic as it significantly advances our efforts in developing a wide range of gaming experiences that bring the physical and digital world closer together. The team’s deep roots in large-scale outdoor activations in particular is very complementary to the many Niantic real world events we host around the world to engage with our loyal players.”