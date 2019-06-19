Microsoft's Azure cloud tech venture set up shop in the Middle East

Microsoft Azure has opened its first cloud data centre in the Middle East.

In a blog post, VP of Azure Global Tom Keane said that the Big M had set up shop in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, bringing Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 to the Middle East.

In doing so, the Big M has beaten its big competition in the cloud tech space - Google and Amazon Web Services - to launching in this region. This is a potentially lucrative move for Microsoft as Azure and its cloud business continues to become more lucrative as time moves on.

Microsoft's Azure business saw an 82.4 per cent increase in revenue

It's also important for the roll-out of its xCloud game streaming platform, which was announced in October 2018. The company says it will use its Azure data centres to beam video game footage to any device. That's set to roll out in beta in October of this year.

