Keywords opens new recording studio in Brazil

Services provider Keywords Studios has opened its first dedicated recording studio for games in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The new 3,550ft² facility has been set up with its subsidiary Maximal Studios, which the company acquired in 2018. The space features six individual studios for recording, 5.1 surround sound mixing and pre and post-production.

Maximal has provided localisation services for more than 150 games including FIFA, World of Warcraft and Overwatch.

Key territory

“With our new space in Sao Paulo we are further consolidating Keywords Studios’ presence in Brazil,” said head of Keywords Studios Brazil Priscila Caiado.

“We are creating new jobs, increasing our capacity and, as a consequence, offering a greater variety of services to our clients.”

Keywords Studios regional MD for the Americas Nicolas Liorzou added: “Brazil is a key territory for video-games.

“Yet localisation in Brazilian Portuguese was lacking a dedicated and scalable state-of-the-art, go-to voice-over recording capacity. We believe that with this expanded studio in Sao Paulo, we’ll now be in the best position to accommodate the always-increasing needs of our customers in Brazilian Portuguese voice-over.”

Brazil's games industry has experienced a significant growth period over the last few years. Between 2014 and 2018 the number of games companies more than doubled from 133 to 276, while the new of people employed increased from 1,133 staff to 2,731.