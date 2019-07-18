Kongregate acquires mobile and web RPG Bit Heroes

Cross-platform games developer and publisher Kongregate has acquired mobile and web RPG Bit Heroes.

Game operations and community support will now be migrated from the title’s original developer, Juppiomenz, to Kongregate’s San Diego Ultrabit studio.

Following the deal the publisher has plans to continue developing new content and events as well as expand the title into Asia markets.

Juppiomenz and Kongregate aim to work together in future on another game utilising the IP.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Mobile success

Bit Heroes was first launched on Kongregate.com in September 2016 before moving to mobile. To date it has amassed over 14 million players and the mobile version has generated $10m in net revenue.

Prior to the acquisition, Kongregate had worked with Juppiomenz as the game’s publisher, supporting the team with product, analytics and marketing.

“Juppiomenz is a great indie developer success story, and Bit Heroes has been a star in our publishing portfolio,” said Kongregate chief business officer Josh Larson.

“We’re thrilled to take on and expand the Bit Heroes franchise. This deal exemplifies the acquisition model we’ve established - prove out an innovative game concept on web or PC, scale the game through direct publishing, then reward the game creators with an investment or, in this case, an acquisition.”

Juppiomenz president Jace Stark added: “Juppiomenz is a small, three-person studio. We’ve poured our hearts into this game for the last five years, and we felt this was a good time to hand this off to another great team.

“Our players have always been the most important component to our success, and we wouldn’t have agreed to this arrangement if we weren’t completely confident that the game would be in good hands.”