Experts from Rovio, Supercell, Housemarque and more to speak at Helsinki’s Game Executive Leadership Bootcamp in October

Some of the biggest game companies in the world will be attending the Game Executive Leadership boot camp in Helsinki in October.

The event by Aalto University, designed for both big and small games companies seeking growth will take place between October 16th and October 23rd, 2019.

The program will host modules on various key topics including growth strategies and entrepreneurship, user acquisition and marketing, and product management and design. These will include a host of guest speakers from top games companies including Supercell, Rovio, Housemarque and more.

Enrollment for the Game Executive Leadership boot camp closes on September 15th.

Special discount

This event follows our very own Helsinki event, Pocket Gamer Connects. hosted between October 1st and October 2nd.

As we’re a media partner, those who attend PG Connects can get a discount for Game Executive. Use PGCONNECTS10 for a 10 per cent discount per person or PGCONNECTS15 for a 15 per cent discount on a group of three or more.

Head to the Game Executive website for further details and to sign up.


