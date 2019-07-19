IGDA Helsinki Hub gathers games developers this September

IGDA Finland will host a Helsinki Hub gathering in September later this year.

Game representatives will gather in the city for a seminar with Aalto ENT and Game Makers of Finland before a networking Demo Corner takes place later in the evening. Here, experienced mentors and coaches will share their experience and give general tips and hints on how to improve and be an effective networker.

A panel discussion regarding education, training and success stories in the Finnish Game industry will take place too.

Panellists include Northstar business owner Arja Martikainen, Mi Tale CEO Natasha Trygg, Cornfox & Bros producer Claudio Lins, Keuda Educator Juha Vanhanen, Women in Games Finland president Taina Myöhänen.

The proceeding will be hosted by Game Makers of Finland coordinator Milla Pennanen and Aalto University executive education manager Andreea Cozma.

Steel Media is a media partner for the event.

The gathering will take place on September 10th, 2019 from 19:00 to 23:00 at the Ravintola Maxine, Kamppi shopping centre in Finland. You can find out more information here.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Following the Helsinki Hub gathering, Pocket Gamer Connects will return to Finland for its sixth outing on October 1st and 2nd.

This is the country’s biggest B2B games conference as well as one of the biggest in the entire Nordic region. Over 1,300 international delegates and over 600 companies from 50 different countries are expected to attend.

For 2019 Pocket Gamer Connects has moved to a new venue. Our previous events at Wanha Satama and latterly the Scandic Congress Center were a huge success. So to give us even more space, we’re moving to the largest cultural centre in Finland The Cable Factory.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.