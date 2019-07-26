Unity Technologies makes a tender offer of up to $525m to shareholders

Unity Technologies has made a tender offer of up to $525 million for its common shareholders.

Many of the Unity shareholders eligible are current or previous employees of the company. Results from the tender offer could see recent investments in Unity amount to $675 million.

This tender offer follows recently signed investments made in the company from D1 Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Light Street Capital, Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake Partners.

The latest investment doubled Unity’s valuation to $6 billion.

Previous funding includes Unity receiving a $400 million investment from equity firm Silver Lake in 2017, with the last round of funding in June 2018 earning $145 million, taking the firm to a valuation of $3 billion.

The tech company is thought to be heading to a potential initial public offering, which could take place in early 2020.

"At Unity, we think the world is a better place with more creators in it. Unity is used to create more than half of the world's games, and apps made with Unity are downloaded over 3 billion times per month," said Unity Technologies CEO John Riccitiello.

"We strive to serve our customers with the best real-time 3D technology imaginable, and very much appreciate that investors are paying attention."

This story was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.