News

Nintendo wins court case to block piracy sites

Nintendo wins court case to block piracy sites
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has won its UK High Court case forcing internet providers to block access to websites that enable Switch game piracy.

As reported by Eurogamer, five major internet source providers in the UK - Sky, EE, Talk Talk, Virgin Media and BT - must block or impede access to four websites that aid in several forms of piracy.

The UK’s High Court ruled that there was no legal defence of modification to Nintendo's console for the purpose of piracy. The court agreed with the Japanese publisher that the sites were in breach of the company's trademarks.

"Today, the UK High Court found the sale and distribution of 'circumvention' devices for the Nintendo Switch unlawful," said Nintendo spokesperson to Eurogamer.

"Nintendo is pleased that the UK High Court has confirmed that dealing in devices or software that enable piracy on Nintendo Switch systems is unlawful.

"This decision will help protect the UK games industry and the more than 1800 developers worldwide that create games for the Nintendo Switch platform, and who rely on legitimate sales of games for their livelihood and to keep bringing quality content to gamers."

UKIE welcomes the decision

UK video games trade body UKIE has said that the verdict represents one way in which IP is being protected from "bad actors."

"These circumvention devices, which enable the use of unauthorised copies of video games, jeopardise the businesses of those who uphold and rely upon the sales of legitimate products," the organisation's comms boss George Osborn said. 

"As such UKIE fully supports the ruling and wishes to reiterate the strong stance of the UK video games industry against illegitimate operators.

"The case represents one of multiple industry endeavours to prevent bad actors from infringing upon and exploiting the intellectual property rights associated with games."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written for Gamepur as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Jun 22nd, 2018

Nintendo bans Switch consoles with pirated games

as News Apr 12th, 2017

Nintendo offering up to $20,000 for information on Switch vulnerabilities

as News Sep 5th, 2019

Switch Online SNES games, Deadly Premonition 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons headline Nintendo Direct

News Sep 4th, 2019

Nintendo Switch games dominated Amazon for the month of August

as News Aug 6th, 2019

Tencent and Nintendo reveal plans to localise Switch games in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies