Nintendo wins court case to block piracy sites

Nintendo has won its UK High Court case forcing internet providers to block access to websites that enable Switch game piracy.

As reported by Eurogamer, five major internet source providers in the UK - Sky, EE, Talk Talk, Virgin Media and BT - must block or impede access to four websites that aid in several forms of piracy.

The UK’s High Court ruled that there was no legal defence of modification to Nintendo's console for the purpose of piracy. The court agreed with the Japanese publisher that the sites were in breach of the company's trademarks.

"Today, the UK High Court found the sale and distribution of 'circumvention' devices for the Nintendo Switch unlawful," said Nintendo spokesperson to Eurogamer.

"Nintendo is pleased that the UK High Court has confirmed that dealing in devices or software that enable piracy on Nintendo Switch systems is unlawful.

"This decision will help protect the UK games industry and the more than 1800 developers worldwide that create games for the Nintendo Switch platform, and who rely on legitimate sales of games for their livelihood and to keep bringing quality content to gamers."

UKIE welcomes the decision

UK video games trade body UKIE has said that the verdict represents one way in which IP is being protected from "bad actors."

"These circumvention devices, which enable the use of unauthorised copies of video games, jeopardise the businesses of those who uphold and rely upon the sales of legitimate products," the organisation's comms boss George Osborn said.

"As such UKIE fully supports the ruling and wishes to reiterate the strong stance of the UK video games industry against illegitimate operators.

"The case represents one of multiple industry endeavours to prevent bad actors from infringing upon and exploiting the intellectual property rights associated with games."