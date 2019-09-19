Last chance to save up to $500 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference returns to where it all began with Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 20th and 21st 2020.

And this is your last chance to save up to $500 on the price of tickets, as our Super Early Bird prices end at midnight TONIGHT.

Don’t miss out and book your tickets now!

Triple whammy conference

More than 2,500 industry professionals will join us for two days of jam-packed conference talks, seminars, panel sessions, pitches, networking, showcases and much more.

But, mobile isn’t the only thing to return to London, as partner events Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects also join the madness for January, bringing plenty of content for any blockchain or PC gaming enthusiast to sink their teeth into.

We'll reveal more details soon, so stay tuned.

What you can expect

Save up to $500

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to save up to $500 before the discounts end midnight tonight! What are you waiting for? Book now!