News

Last chance to save up to $500 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Last chance to save up to $500 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020
By , Special Features Editor

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference returns to where it all began with Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 20th and 21st 2020.

And this is your last chance to save up to $500 on the price of tickets, as our Super Early Bird prices end at midnight TONIGHT.

Don’t miss out and book your tickets now!

Triple whammy conference

More than 2,500 industry professionals will join us for two days of jam-packed conference talks, seminars, panel sessions, pitches, networking, showcases and much more.

But, mobile isn’t the only thing to return to London, as partner events Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects also join the madness for January, bringing plenty of content for any blockchain or PC gaming enthusiast to sink their teeth into.

We'll reveal more details soon, so stay tuned.

What you can expect

Save up to $500

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to save up to $500 before the discounts end midnight tonight! What are you waiting for? Book now!


Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Sep 12th, 2019

One week left to save up to $500 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

News Aug 13th, 2019

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to London in 2020!

News Jul 24th, 2019

Pocket Gamer Connects London returns in January 2020!

News Sep 21st, 2018

Up to $500 discount on Pocket Gamer Connects London ends today!

News Sep 28th, 2018

You could speak at the biggest Pocket Gamer Connects London ever

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies