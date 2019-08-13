Pocket Gamer Connects returns to London in 2020!

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London on January 20th and 21st 2020, and it's shaping up to be a cracker.

Over 2,500 industry professionals from all around the world will head to England’s capital city and where it all began for our Connects international series. From C-level executives to students and lone developers, you’ll find them all there.

Read on to find out what awaits you at Pocket Gamer Connects London...

The showfloor

The expo space will contain a dedicated showcase area for developers, big or small, to share their projects and talent to a worldwide industry audience. The Big Indie Zone is an area focused on the work of lone developers and indie teams and it’s a vibrant, creative and eccentric space for publishers looking to sign promising titles. It’s always one of the most popular features at our conferences.

Organise your meetings with ease, with our free online meeting scheduler

Not only that, it’s a great opportunity for Indies to catch up with old friends or make new ones, and see what the competition is working on.

Networking tools at your disposal

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we give you the tools to pick out that essential contact for your business. With over 2,500 attendees joining us, our online meeting scheduler is free to all delegates, so you can organise your meetings with ease.

And it that wasn’t enough, you could network with speed and efficiency with our SpeedMatch sessions, which pair developers with publishers in a series of speed-dating style.

Looking for investment?

Returning to London for 2020 is our Investor Connector, which pairs pre-selected applicants looking for funding for one-on-one meetings with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Very Big Indie Pitch makes a welcome return in London

Meet the media

We welcome the mainstream and specialist media to our shows, allowing you to raise awareness for your projects outside the conference and into the gaming world.

Big Indie Pitch

Our beloved and ever-growing Very Big Indie Pitch also makes a welcome return in London, with two dedicated pitches for mobile and PC. Developers will be showcasing their games to a panel of expert judges all while competing for prizes worth thousands of dollars.

Not only mobile

Pocket Gamer Connects isn’t the only event to return to London for 2020, partner events Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects will also be joining us for the two days in January. Mobile will always be our first love, but we have a lot of love to go around for all forms of gaming!

We like to party!

It wouldn’t feel right if we didn’t have a party at Pocket Gamer Connects, and that’s why our notorious Global Connects Party makes a legendary return for London. Held on the first night of the conference, it is an incredible opportunity to network and make friends, all while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music.

You might also see some Steel Media members boogying the night away!

Super Early Bird tickets are on sale now with savings up to $500!

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer, Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects London to get in touch. We’re also seeking speakers for Helsinki this October and Jordan later in November.

If you’d like to share your expert insight with our industry audience at any of these events, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

A marvellous discounted offer!

Join us for an incredible Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20 and 21st. Tickets are on sale now with our Super Early Bird prices offering savings of up to $500 if you book now!