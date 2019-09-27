Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki next week for the sixth time in its history on October 1st and 2nd, and it is bringing a ton of incredible content and fringe events with it.
Held at the newer and bigger venue, The Cable Factory, you can expect 200 of the world’s leading authorities delivering their amazing talks, seminars, keynotes and panels on 16 jam-packed conference tracks across the two days, as well as an energetic expo space, Big Indie Pitch event for mobile and PC, Investor Connector, matchmaking sessions, a free online unlimited meeting scheduler and last but definitely not least, the famous Global Connects Party.
Now that’s a lot going on, and with the conference being just around the corner, we thought we’d pull together a guide to everything you need to know about Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019.
Key info
Event website: https://www.pgconnects.com/helsinki/
Dates: October 1st and 2nd
Venue: The Cable Factory, Tallberginkatu 1, 01180 Helsinki
Tel: +358 (0)9 4763 8330
Badge pickup: At the registration point in the venue
- Day 1: From 8.30am to 6.00pm
- Day 2: From 9.00am to 5.00pm
VIP lunch: From 1pm on both days in the VIP area at the venue
Lunch: From 1pm to 2pm both days on a first-come, first-served basis
Content:
- Speakers: Hear from 200 world-class speakers! Find out more about them in our Speaker Spotlights.
- Conference schedule: Check out the full 16-track conference schedule to find your essential seminars
- Meeting scheduler: Pitch & Match is available to every single delegate FREE, speaker, exhibitor and anyone taking part in pitches or fringe events - that’s 1,500 networking opportunities!
- Attending companies: See some of the 650 companies who’ll be at next week’s show - from Rovio to Epic Games, and Microsoft to Huawei and many more.
- The Big Indie Zone: We’ll set aside a dedicated space in the expo area throughout both days which will allow indie developers to showcase their games to the entire industry.
Fringe event timings
- Investor Connector: Day 1: 10.00am to 1pm
- The Very Big Indie Pitch: Day 1: 1.00pm to 5.00pm
- PechaKucha sessions: Day 1: 5.45pm to 6.30pm
- The Global Connects Party: Day 1: 7.30pm to late (free to all delegates)
- SpeedMatch: Day 2: 11am to 1pm
- PC Indie Pitch: Day 2: 2pm to 5pm
Travel:
Most international visitors will arrive in Finland at Helsinki Airport, from where a direct train will deliver you into the city centre in a little over 30 minutes. The entrance to the Airport railway station is located on the arrivals’ floor at the corridor between T1 and T2. Alternatively, there’s also a Finnair bus service that takes about the same time.
Helsinki city centre has an excellent tram system with a total of 11 lines. Operating hours vary, from 5am to 1:30am. There are both tram and bus stops about 500m from the Cable Factory venue.
Taxis in Helsinki are regulated, with standard fares. You can pre-order a taxi by phone on 0100 0600, or using the Taksi Helsinki app.
Uber operates its everyday UberX service and premium Black service in Helsinki.
Register now
If it so happens that you haven’t got your ticket yet. Why not? There’s still time to register your ticket before and during both days of the show. Come and join us next week!
See you there!
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?