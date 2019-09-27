Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki next week for the sixth time in its history on October 1st and 2nd, and it is bringing a ton of incredible content and fringe events with it.

Held at the newer and bigger venue, The Cable Factory, you can expect 200 of the world’s leading authorities delivering their amazing talks, seminars, keynotes and panels on 16 jam-packed conference tracks across the two days, as well as an energetic expo space, Big Indie Pitch event for mobile and PC, Investor Connector, matchmaking sessions, a free online unlimited meeting scheduler and last but definitely not least, the famous Global Connects Party.

Now that’s a lot going on, and with the conference being just around the corner, we thought we’d pull together a guide to everything you need to know about Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019.

Key info

Event website: https://www.pgconnects.com/helsinki/

Dates: October 1st and 2nd

Venue: The Cable Factory, Tallberginkatu 1, 01180 Helsinki

Tel: +358 (0)9 4763 8330

Badge pickup: At the registration point in the venue

Day 1: From 8.30am to 6.00pm

From 8.30am to 6.00pm Day 2: From 9.00am to 5.00pm

VIP lunch: From 1pm on both days in the VIP area at the venue

Lunch: From 1pm to 2pm both days on a first-come, first-served basis

Content:

Speakers : Hear from 200 world-class speakers! Find out more about them in our Speaker Spotlights.

Hear from 200 world-class speakers! Find out more about them in our Speaker Spotlights. Conference schedule : Check out the full 16-track conference schedule to find your essential seminars

Check out the full 16-track conference schedule to find your essential seminars Meeting scheduler : Pitch & Match is available to every single delegate FREE, speaker, exhibitor and anyone taking part in pitches or fringe events - that’s 1,500 networking opportunities!

Pitch & Match is available to every single delegate FREE, speaker, exhibitor and anyone taking part in pitches or fringe events - that’s 1,500 networking opportunities! Attending companies: See some of the 650 companies who’ll be at next week’s show - from Rovio to Epic Games, and Microsoft to Huawei and many more.

See some of the 650 companies who’ll be at next week’s show - from Rovio to Epic Games, and Microsoft to Huawei and many more. The Big Indie Zone: We’ll set aside a dedicated space in the expo area throughout both days which will allow indie developers to showcase their games to the entire industry.

Fringe event timings

Travel:

Most international visitors will arrive in Finland at Helsinki Airport, from where a direct train will deliver you into the city centre in a little over 30 minutes. The entrance to the Airport railway station is located on the arrivals’ floor at the corridor between T1 and T2. Alternatively, there’s also a Finnair bus service that takes about the same time.

Helsinki city centre has an excellent tram system with a total of 11 lines. Operating hours vary, from 5am to 1:30am. There are both tram and bus stops about 500m from the Cable Factory venue.

Taxis in Helsinki are regulated, with standard fares. You can pre-order a taxi by phone on 0100 0600, or using the Taksi Helsinki app.

Uber operates its everyday UberX service and premium Black service in Helsinki.

Register now

If it so happens that you haven’t got your ticket yet. Why not? There’s still time to register your ticket before and during both days of the show. Come and join us next week!

See you there!