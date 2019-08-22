How to get into Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki - free!

The Connects international series returns to the mobile gaming motherland with Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki for its sixth iteration on October 1st and 2nd. Tickets are currently on sale now offering discounts up to $150 off, although you can get in without spending anything!

Held at the new and larger venue, The Cable Factory, 1,500 industry professionals will gather from all over the world for two days of networking sessions, conference tracks, pitching, investor panels and more. While we do offer discounts on tickets, what better way to attend is there than for free? There are four ways that students, indie developers and the media can get in free - what’s not to like about that?

1) Participate in the Big Indie Pitch

The Big Indie Pitch competitions have become a staple figure in our conference series, as it allows independent developers to pitch their projects to a panel of expert judges. Each contestant has the opportunity of gaining valuable insight from the industry’s leading figures, or even a contact which would help them further down the line. Oh, and also have the chance to win a prize worth thousands of dollars. Find out more here.

2) Win free expo space in the Big Indie Zone

Not a pitcher? Don’t worry, you could still enter the show floor and showcase your work to hundreds of game industry professionals.

We’re giving away some space on the exp floor to a select few indie devs - complete with free entry and all access to the show. Sounds tempting? Get in here!

3) Work in the media

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we welcome all forms of media to attend to cover the event for breaking news, feature research and in-person interviews. All we ask is that you let your audience know in advance you’ll be there. And if you share this registration link and encourage them to come along and meet you in person, we might even get you access to the exclusive VIP area. Apply for accreditation here.

4) Volunteer to work at the show

Running an event like Pocket Gamer Connects is no easy task, it takes a small army of people behind the scenes and in return for their hard work and valuable time, every one of them gets a free pass to the world’s leading mobile games industry event.

Whether you’re studying event management in college, started being a runner for a start-up studio, or simply want to meet the people behind your favourite game, signing up as a volunteer grants you access to all content available at Pocket Gamer Connects. You can apply here.

One choice, four options

Phew! Now the choice is yours out of four options for you to get into Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry event completely free of charge. All you have to do is choose which works best for you!