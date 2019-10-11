Apple and Google pull apps from their storefronts due to Hong Kong protests

Both Apple and Google have removed apps from their storefronts due to the continuing protests in Hong Kong.

According to The New York Times, Apple withdrew the HKmap.live app from the App Store after it was allegedly used by protestors in Hong Kong to attack local authorities. The company was accused of aiding the country's "rioters" by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China,

"The app was being used maliciously to target individual officers for violence and to victimise individuals and property where no police are present," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook in an email to staff.

Google also pulls the plug

It's not just Apple removing apps from its storefront. Fellow tech giant has removed a game called The Revolution of Our Times - a title supporting the Hong Kong protests - from the Play Store, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

The app was downloaded over 1,000 times before being pulled due to its apparently being in violation of store policies. A spokesperson for Google said that the Play Store prohibits "capitalising on sensitive events such as attempting to make money from serious ongoing conflicts or tragedies through a game."

While the title was free-to-play, it did offer in-game purchases.

Protests in the games community

Activision Blizzard has also found itself under fire due to the protest in Hong Kong. Professional Hearthstone player Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai was been banned from participating in esports events for the free-to-play card game after calling for Hong Kong's liberation.

As a result, the publisher has received protests from its community, voicing support for both Ng Wai and his country.