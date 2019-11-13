Epic Games suing former Keywords tester for leaking Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against a tester working for Keywords Studios who allegedly leaked information surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2.

As reported by The Candian Press, a court document claims that Lucas Johnston took a screenshot of a new playing environment on August 30th, 2019.

Two weeks later, the image appeared on a Fortnite Competitions’ official user forum, over a month before the announcement was due to be made.

Johnston was based at Keywords’ Montreal location, which provides user experience testing to game developers.

Non-disclosure agreement

An internal investigation was carried out by the studio which found security camera footage of Johnston taking the screenshot. Keywords reportedly dismissed him on September 13th, one day after the image was uploaded to the web.

Subsequently, Johnston has admitted to taking the photo however claims he doesn’t know how the image ended up online.

For violating the non-disclosure agreement, Epic is seeking damages from the former tester that could exceed $85,000.

This is not the first lawsuit brought against a game tester for leaking secrets surrounding the battle royale giant. In October, Epic sued former Fortnite tester Ronald Sykes for revealing classified information about the event.

“Confidentiality”

“As the creative projects created by the claimant require a long period of time between the start of their conception and their commercialisation, confidentiality is thus, throughout the process, essential in order to offer its users innovative projects at the forefront of the video game technology industry,” said Epic Games in its court filing.

Epic themselves have seen a number of lawsuits thrown its way since the launch of Fortnite, with the latest brought against the developers for failing security breaches and allowing hackers to access users’ personal information.