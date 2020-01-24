News

Most of Nutaku's player base is now on mobile

Most of Nutaku's player base is now on mobile
By , Staff Writer

60 per cent of adult games platform Nutaku's player base is now on mobile.

According to the company's website, the number of mobile players has been growing year-on-year since its inception - it launched without a single mobile game, and only 1% of its audience was using a smaller screen in 2016. Last year, 49 per cent of Nutaku users used mobile devices.

Currently, there are 45 million registered players. Nutaku boasts over 400 games and more than 128 million monthly visits. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the audience is male-dominated - Nutaku states that 13 million users are female while a further two million are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Feeling good

The most popular genre on the platform over the last five years has proven to be dating simulators, closely followed by action-adventure and RPG titles. The least popular category is the visual novel.

In April 2019, a new Android adult games store was opened by Nutaku. Last December, we caught up with Nutaku's Tom Greenwood to discuss the rise of adult games and what challenges the sector is facing.

The adult firm also fronted an investment pot of $5 million for LGBTQ+ games in July 2019.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Aug 19th, 2019

Gamescom 2019: Adult games platform Nutaku closes in on 40 million registered users

News Jul 3rd, 2019

Nutaku fronts $5m investment pot for LGBTQ+ games

Interview Dec 20th, 2019

Nutaku's Tom Greenwood on the explosion of the adult games industry

News Apr 26th, 2019

Nutaku opens new Android adult gaming store

Profile Sep 4th, 2018

Speaker Spotlight: Nutaku business development manager Jean-Francois Tremblay

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies