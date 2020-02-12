The Very Big Indie Pitch returns to Seattle for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020

We've only just completed our flagship Very Big Indie Pitches at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, with our PC / Console prize being taken away by James Makes Games' Scramble! Battle of Britain, and Mousetrap Games becoming a two time winner of the Mobile Edition, this time thanks to their new game Rocat Jumpurr.

However, despite these pitches being some of the biggest and most action packed yet, we're already looking to the future, and next up comes two stateside pitches. First up, and we once again return to where it all began 8 years ago for GDC 2020.

Following this, in May we head over to the Emerald City for the retrun of Pocket Gamer Conncts Seattle and our bumper edition Very Big Indie PItch. Both of these destinations will not only include our trademark mobile edition of the pitch, but also our newly upgraded PC / Console editions too, in order to showcase as many talented developers as possible.

Even better, this year we will also be bringing the Big Indie Expo to the show, and as part of that we have a select number expo tables to give away to talented indie developers.

Join us at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020

We’re looking for talented indie developers from around the world to come and join us at our upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects shows as part of The Very Big Indie Pitch and within the Big Indie Expo. Interested and think you fit the bill? If so then simply read on. Details on how to register including links can be found at the end of this article.

Not only is this a perfect opportunity for indie developers of all shapes and sizes, both regionally and internationally, to show off their latest game to a range of industry experts including journalists, investors, publishers and renowned indie developers, but it’s also a prime networking opportunity, and a great chance to get involved in an exciting conference as well.

Oh, did we mention that it's free to enter the pitch, and that every pitcher will receive guaranteed editorial coverage and written feedback? There’s also be brand new prizes too that have been tailored specifically for the indie community, and all of our developers will be entered into consideration for the next Big Indie Awards!

The Big Indie Expo

Of course, The Big Indie Pitch is one of the best ways to get your game in front of some of the most influential minds in the industry. However, a lot of developers are also interested in being a part of the expo space too.

As such, this year we're also inviting indie developers both local and from abroad to register their interest to grab a free expo table (worth $200) in our indie focused expo.

Developers of all platforms are welcome to register their interest, and potentially win the chance to demo their work in person to more than 700 games industry professionals.

Part of the exhibition space, the Big Indie Zone has been designed to help indie developers reach investors, publishers and partners. Each table comes with complete access to the show alognside all fringe events too, just like The Very Big Indie Pitch.

More information about the Big Indie Expo, and how to register can be found at our PGC Seattle 2020 Big Indie Zone Developer Expo Table Application form.

The Very Big Indie Pitch - Speed-dating, arcade style

Back to the pitch, and we have many a regular entering the Big Indie Pitch, but most of our entrants are brand new to the event. So, if you’re one of those developers who has never entered the Big Indie Pitch before, you may be wondering just how it works. Well, if that’s the case, then let me explain.

The Big Indie Pitch process couldn’t be simpler. Developers come along with their games in hand, before being given five minutes to pitch their title to the first of five judges' tables.

Once the time is up, a horn will sound and it’s time to move onto the next table and do it all over again. Once developers have seen all five tables their turn is over and it's time for the next set of developers begin their pitches.

All in all, it’s a unique chance to place your game into the hands of some of the most influential minds in the industry and receive immediate feedback on your game over the course of the meeting.

Our Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 Winners

Feedback, prizes and coverage

Following the pitch, we’ll also collect up all of the feedback and email this over to you so you have a written record of just what the judges liked about the game, alongside some tips and advice on how they think you could grow it as you move forward with development.

We’ll be covering every game in our round-up piece over on PocketGamer.co.uk and we’ll be conducting interviews with the top three which will be published right here on PocketGamer.Biz.

We’ll also have a range of prizes on offer at both pitches for the top three developers. Prizes which the lucky developers will be able to use across our portfolio of websites in order to market and promote their game, alongside free tickets to a Pocket Gamer Connects event of your choice.

Interested, but not sure if you qualify?

Well if that describes you, then read on:

You can pitch games for mobile, mobile VR or AR in the mobile edition of The Very Big Indie Pitch, or for Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux, or PC VR in the PC / Console edition of The Very Indie Pitch

You can pitch your game even if you've pitched it at a previous event

We prefer to see unreleased games, though we're happy to see games that are out too

Your game doesn’t have to be completed, as we welcome games in development

Deadlines for entries are listed on each event page (entry details below). However, space is limited so the sooner you enter the more likely you are of being shortlisted

We're really looking forward to highlighting indie developers from the whole world over. Simply head over to our event pages on BigIndiePitch.com for more info and for details on how to resgister for the pitch right now.

We look forward to seeing you all there. Oh, and don’t forget to bring your business cards.

Upcoming Big Indie Pitch Event Pages & Registration

More coming soon so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page here and over on BigIndiePitch.com.