News

Report: Google paid $160 million for Activision Blizzard esports streaming rights

Report: Google paid $160 million for Activision Blizzard esports streaming rights
By , Staff Writer

Google has reportedly paid $160 million in a new deal with Activision Blizzard for the rights to broadcast its esports events.

As reported by The Esports Observer, the partnership covers the American firm's major esports franchises - the Overwatch League, Call of Duty League and Hearthstone. The deal is for three years and will include Google's cloud services

The majority of the money is thought to be contributed to Overwatch, given that the OWL is the biggest esport property currently owned by Activision Blizzard.

A strong bond

While less money is going to Call of Duty, it will still receive more than Hearthstone - the latter was described as "essentially a free throw-in for YouTube."

Previously, Activision Blizzard had a two year deal valued at $90 million for just the Overwatch League.

In January 2020, it was confirmed that Activision Blizzard and Google signed a "multi-year" streaming partnership. This made YouTube the publishers exclusive streaming partner outside of China.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 27th, 2020

Activision Blizzard and Google sign up for strategic "multi-year" streaming partnership

as News Apr 18th, 2019

Newzoo: Tencent responsible for 15% of 2018's global games revenue

Job News May 28th, 2019

Epic Games hires Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer to drive esports

News Mar 19th, 2019

GDC 2019: YouTube head of gaming Ryan Wyatt and YouTuber MatPat discusses Google Stadia creator experience

2 Comment & Opinion Feb 19th, 2019

Why Activision Blizzard’s mobile strategy is between a rock and a hard place

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies