Get the greatest Game Maker Insights at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which takes place between April 6th and 10th.

For the first time ever, Pocket Gamer Connects is moving into the digital world, with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. It's all the best bits of our conferences - insightful talks, brilliant panels, and all the usual fringe events - delivered directly into your home.

We're keeping it a little lighter this time around - it's only our first run at going digital, after all - but there's still seven tracks to take in, with topics including growth, monetisation, live ops, and development, alongside the return of our Big Screen Gaming track. And on top of all that, we're running out first ever digital Big Indie Pitch, Publisher Speedmatch, and Investor Connector events, with the usual business meetings too thanks to our meeting system.

Every day we will look at each of the seven tracks in turn. Today is Game Maker Insights, covering all kinds of topics for game designers.

April 7th

10:00: The track kicks off with Supersonic Studios' Nadav Ashkenazy talking about the "science of decision making" and how data can make better decisions for your game.

10:30: Need to relax during these trying times? Let CrazyLabs' Shai Sasson talk you through washing away your Covid-19 worries with soap - or the studio's game Soap Cutting, as it happens.

11:00: Dead Five's Chris Kempt next swings by to teach us the golden rules of game development.

11:30: For the storytellers out there, Glow Up Games' Tara Mustapha and Latoya Peterson will give a talk on how to keep a healthy balance between soul and systems.

12:00: Recontact Games' Simay and Eray Dinc are up next, discussing their game Recontact:London and how it brings a new approach to interactive mobile cinema.

12:30: The final talk of the morning comes from Doppio Games' Jeferson Valadares, who poses the question, will voice bring the next wave of casual gamers?

13:00: Rounding out the morning session, we have a panel on creativity and business, and finding common ground between the two. GamesConsulting.net's Nick Murray moderates, with FRAG Games' Zaair Hussain, One Zero Digital's Josh Galloway, and Supersonic Studios' Tomer Geller joining him.

18:00: Kicking things off for the evening session, Supersonic Studios' Nadac Ashkenazy is back to share the "science of decision making" for anyone who missed it in the morning.

18:30: Need help transitioning to working from home? King's Sabrina Carmona has the talk for you, discussing five production tips to keep your team efficient, even when working remotely.

19:00: Dr. Mari-Sanna Paukkeri of Utopia Analytics is up next to discuss the ethics of chat moderation, and how AI can enable fair and toxic-free communities.

19:30: GameTapas' Juan Gril follows that up with our final talk of the evening, discussing the art of the loading bar, and why minimal design can have a maximum impact.

20:00: For the first of our evening panels, NCSOFT's Yan Perng will lead a discussion on keeping the next generation of gamers - i.e. children - safe in digital media. They will be joined by Big Fish Games' Karin Hansen, kidSAFE Seal Program's Shai Samet, and Dr. Mari-Sanna Paukkeri of Utopia Analytics.

20:50: Round off this track is our final panel, this time on the topic of leading a team through all stages of the development cycle. Paranoid Production's Richard Rouse III moderates, with Resistance Games' Jussi Autio, Mobile Game Doctor's Dave Rohrl, and Supersonic Studios' Danielle Cohen joining.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 here.