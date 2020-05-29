Life is Strange developer Dontnod is opening a new studio in Canada

French games firm Dontnod is opening a brand new studio in Montréal, Canada.

This is the first international outfit that the Life is Strange maker has set up. At the moment, the company's 250-plus development staff are based entirely at Dontnod's Paris studio.

"We are delighted to share our plans of expansion with the opening of this new office in Montréal, completing the talented team working out of Paris," Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert (pictured) said.

"Our goal is to create video games as close as possible to our community's expectations. With this new international team, we will be able to envision even more ambitious titles and keep writing wonderful stories for our players."

Spreading out

Dontnod is currently hiring for its Montréal office. The company says it is looking to create a diverse team, as well as work on projects that reflect diversity. Dontnod has teamed up with Microsoft for new title Tell Me Why, which features a transgender protagonist. That's set to launch at some point in summer 2020.

In April, Dontnod reported that its revenue was up by 18.6 per cent for the 2019 financial year.

Montréal has become a popular destination for development studios thanks to the region's tax breaks. Companies including Ubisoft, Warner Bros and Square Enix have developers in this part of the world. Google also launched its first Stadia games studio in the city, too.

