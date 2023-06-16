Playdigious appoints Abrial Da Costa as CEO

Playdigious has announced the appointment of industry veteran Abrial Da Costa to the role of CEO, following eight years of steady growth. This announcement comes hot on the hells of the launch of the company’s new label, Playdigious Originals.

Da Costa brings more than two decades of experience to the role. Since 2010 he has acted as CEO and owner of developer Digital Lounge, and since 2014 he has acted as chief business officer of developer Don’t Nod, best known for the the Life is Strange franchise. This represents a continued trend of the mobile gaming sector attracting the best and brightest names in the industry. Da Costa aims to use his expertise to oversee Playdigious’ operations and furthering innovation and partnership activities.

Changing focus

Da Costa’s appointment kicks off a time of transition for the company. Co-founder Xavier Liard is assuming the new role of senior strategy advisor of Playdigious parent company Fragbite Group, while co-founder and CTO Romain Tisserand will head Playdigious’s new research and development department.

”After almost nine years leading Don't Nod's business strategy and taking part in its IPO as well as three strategic capital rounds, I'm proud to be joining Fragbite Group,” said Da Costa.“I was lucky enough to work with Romain and Xavier many years ago, and since the creation of Playdigious, I've admired the colossal amount of work done by them and their team. I am really looking forward to taking the company to the next level and contribute to Fragbite Group's growth."

“It is with great pride that Romain and I hand over the reins to Abrial and usher in a new era for Playdigious,” said Xavier Liard. “I have the past year spent more time advising on the Group level and this has led to my decision to take on this new challenge. On behalf of all of us – welcome Abrial to the Fragbite Group family! Exciting times ahead!”

We previously spoke to Liard about the ease in which developers can bring Nintendo Switch titles to mobile.