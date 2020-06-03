News

Rovio acquires Darkfire Games for an undisclosed figure

Finnish firm Rovio has acquired Danish mobile games developer Darkfire Games.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the fully-owned subsidiary will now be known as Rovio Copenhagen. As part of the acquisition, the Finnish company will take on the studio's soft-launched mobile RPG Darkfire Heroes.

"We are very excited to have Darkfire Games joining Rovio's network of game studios," said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

"This strengthens our game genre mastery and expansion to Mid-Core games, where we see attractive opportunities in RPGs. In addition, there is a great strategic and cultural fit for both teams. The talented team in Copenhagen will be a fantastic addition to Rovio's already highly skilled flock."

Mobile leaders

Rovio Copenhagen will continue to operate independently with a focus on mobile RPGs and Rune Vendler at the helm. However, Rovio will provide support in areas such as user acquisition, live operations, technology, and analytics.

"We are excited and proud to be joining Rovio, a company that shares our ambitions for high quality and innovative games," said Vendler.

"We're looking forward to becoming part of the company that created a mobile game phenomenon in 2009 and has since grown to be one of the leaders in mobile gaming. We are also excited that we will be able to leverage Rovio's vast skills and expertise to create fantastic RPG games."

Rovio kicked off 2020 with a bang, as it saw its profits hit $14 million after halving its user acquisition spending.


