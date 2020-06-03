Epic's Tim Sweeney claims free games on Epic Games Store result in higher sales on other platforms

The CEO of Epic Tim Sweeney has said that the games it gives away for free on its storefront result in higher sales across platforms.

Speaking to GameSpot, the exec said that by exposing these titles to a wider audience, more people are willing to give it a shot. Since the Epic Games Store launched at the end of 2018, the platform has given away numerous titles entirely for free. To start with, Epic gave away one game every two weeks, but this increased to a free game every single week.

Benefit for developers

"If you're not into games like Satisfactory, you're not going to go out and spend money to buy Satisfactory. But if you get it for free you realise it's an awesome game. People have discovered a lot of great games that way," Sweeney said.

"It's been a benefit for game developers. Most developers who launch their games for free on the store found that their sales on Steam and on console platforms actually increased after they went free on Epic because of increased awareness. And so it's been a really positive thing and it's brought tens of millions of new users into the Epic Games ecosystem, and that's been a wonderful thing for the company."

Recently, Sweeney reaffirmed the company's plans to bring its storefront to mobile.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.