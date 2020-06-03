News

Epic's Tim Sweeney claims free games on Epic Games Store result in higher sales on other platforms

Epic's Tim Sweeney claims free games on Epic Games Store result in higher sales on other platforms
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The CEO of Epic Tim Sweeney has said that the games it gives away for free on its storefront result in higher sales across platforms.

Speaking to GameSpot, the exec said that by exposing these titles to a wider audience, more people are willing to give it a shot. Since the Epic Games Store launched at the end of 2018, the platform has given away numerous titles entirely for free. To start with, Epic gave away one game every two weeks, but this increased to a free game every single week.

Benefit for developers

"If you're not into games like Satisfactory, you're not going to go out and spend money to buy Satisfactory. But if you get it for free you realise it's an awesome game. People have discovered a lot of great games that way," Sweeney said.

"It's been a benefit for game developers. Most developers who launch their games for free on the store found that their sales on Steam and on console platforms actually increased after they went free on Epic because of increased awareness. And so it's been a really positive thing and it's brought tens of millions of new users into the Epic Games ecosystem, and that's been a wonderful thing for the company."

Recently, Sweeney reaffirmed the company's plans to bring its storefront to mobile.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jun 2nd, 2020

The Epic Games Store is still set to come to mobile

News Feb 8th, 2019

Google won’t be dropping its 30 per cent revenue split in the wake of Epic’s Fortnite antics

News Dec 5th, 2018

Epic is launching its own Android games storefront off back of Fortnite success

News May 15th, 2020

Fortnite battles its way to $1 billion on mobile in two years

News May 13th, 2020

Epic Games gives a first look at Unreal Engine 5

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies