Brush up on Big Screen Gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Thursday September 17th

9:00 - The track begins with an update on what Microsoft's ID@Xbox team is up to, with a talk from director of global partnership management ID@Xbox Agostino Simonetta.

9:30 - Next up, Ubisoft RedLynx expert online programmer Chris Hong will be talking about a good thing to know when developing real-time multiplayer games.

10:00 - Paladin Studios CEO Kay Gruenwoldt is next to the stage, talking about plotting a path through "interesting" times one year later.

10:30 - BIP regular Rob Hewson of Huey Games then takes us through an introductory look at developing games for the Nintendo Switch.

11:00 - Everyone wants their games to sell, but how many copies will you really shift? Resistance Games creative director Jussi Autio will help you on that front with a talk on making sales predictions for premium PC games.

11:30 - Our first panel of the day will consider the question of how long is too long for a game. Smilegate product manager Jiwon Kim and Stumbling Cat CEO and creative director Renee Gittins are joined by Epic Llama game designer Hernan Lopez and Raw Fury Games producer Liam O'Neill for the discussion.

12:20 - Rounding out the morning is a superstar session from Genvid Technologies director of developer relations Chris Hamilton on designing for interactive games streams and incorporating viewers into your vision.

15:00 - The afternoon kicks off with Tower Studios CEO Jon Hare giving a keynote on creating, developing, and licensing a cross-platform IP.

15:30 - Teravision Games CEO and founder Enrique Fuentes is up next to tell an indie story of developing a game for VR.

16:00 - League of Legends was only the starting point for Riot Games - join Riot Forge head Leanne Loombe to find out more about how the developer is growing the IP.

16:30 - Next up, Niko Partners senior analyst of esports Alexander Champlin will be talking about the PC and console market in Asia and the influence it's having on the esports scene.

17:00 - Destiny 2 executive producer Dan McAuliffe is joining us for a fireside chat about managing production on a game during a crisis, joined by PCGamesN deputy editor Richard Scott-Jones.

17:30 - Rounding off the day is a panel to explore commercial models in PC and console. Fundamentally Games chief of curiosity Oscar Clark will be joined by Fundamentally Games COO Ella Romanos, UX is Fine! founder Jason Schklar, Chorus Worldwide founder and CEO Shintaro Kanaoya, and ICO Partners CEO Thomas Bidaux.

