One Special Day looking to break $500,000 target on 2 October

Mobile games dev Seriously has asked fellow games companies to support this year's One Special Day event.

The UK-based charity event, created by SpecialEffect, will be held next week on October 2nd.

Companies are able to take part by donating their sales revenues on that day or through support via promotions and live streams.

By doing so, the games firms will aid SpecialEffect in its goal to make gaming accessible for players with disabilities.

For more information, you can visit the charity's website.

A good cause

Of course, the Playtika-owned company is not the only major supporter of One Special Day.

Currently, other backers include Supercell, Rovio, Miniclip, Space Ape Games, Kwalee, Fingersoft, Lockwood Publishing, MAG Interactive and more.

This year, the target is $500,000, and Playtika has already pledged to not only help raise awareness, but it will also donate towards the goal.

"One Special Day is our opportunity as an industry to come together and support gamers with disabilities who need our help," said Seriously co-founder and CEO Andrew Stalbow.

"Fundraising this year has been negatively impacted by Covid-19, with a number of planned events having to be cancelled. That means One Special Day needs the backing of industry partners now more than ever.

"I urge any gaming company to come on board and support this vital work."