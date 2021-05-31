SpecialEffect's One Special Day will be 1 October 2021

UK charity SpecialEffect has announced the date for its flagship charity and awareness campaign One Special Day.

The event which raised $710,000 in 2020 through corporate donations, gifting sales revenue, and participating in virtual events will be taking place on 1 October 2021 to help physically disabled people access video games.

Due to Covid-19, many of the fundraisers and campaigns have been postponed or cancelled for SpecialEffect making this One Special Day campaign even more important.

More than ever

SpecialEffect’s founder and CEO Mick Donegan commented, “Despite the challenges of the last 15 months, SpecialEffect has been continuing its work to bring the joy of video games and technology to some of the most disabled people in the world.

"Securing the future of all of our services is vital for those we support, which is why this year’s One Special Day is more important than ever and one of the many reasons why we continue to be eternally grateful to those in the games industry who support in our work so generously.”

For now, there are already 25 partners who have signed up for the support and more expected to follow in the upcoming months.

You can find out more about SpecialEffect's work via its website.