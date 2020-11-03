Light Brick Studio splits from Lego following an investment from the company

Light Brick Studio has become independent from the Lego Group.

The Lego Builder's Journey developer has set out on its own, following funding from Lego's investment arm, Lego Ventures. Furthermore, the company will be aided as it transitions to an independent studio based in Copenhagen.

However, despite no longer being an in-house studio, Light Brick will continue to develop games around the Lego brand. Furthermore, it will continue to be headed by Karsten Lund and Mads Prahm.

It is worth noting that while Lego games remain a focus, the developer can branch out and work with different firms.

"We're very excited to be able to expand and continue our journey to create new and interesting experiences, pushing the boundaries of digital play and creativity," said Lund.

"While we still feel very much connected to the Lego family, this independence will give us space to explore the future of creative play even further."

Building up

"The studio fits well into Lego Ventures' investment thesis of exploring the edges of the Lego idea through digital play, and we know first-hand how talented this team is," said Lego Ventures head of marketing and value creation Rob Lowe.

"So we're really looking forward to supporting them in becoming independent and scaling their business."

In December 2019, Light Brick released its first title, Lego Builder's Journey. The mobile title is available exclusively on iOS devices through Apple Arcade. We thought the title was so good that we awarded it Mobile Game of the Week.