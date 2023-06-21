News

Mobile fashion title Drest acquires £15m in new funding round

The mobile dress-up game has collaborated with numerous fashion brands

By , Staff Writer

Drest, developers of the luxury fashion mobile dress-up game of the same name, has acquired £15m ($19m) in funding as part of the ongoing development of Drest 2.0.

The investment comes directly from Drest co-founder and co-chair Graham Edwards. Drest has gathered significant attention and investment from across the industry, as well as collaborations with numerous high-profile fashion brands such as Gucci and Prada. This new investment will go towards scaling Drest, including the development of a new “metaverse-enabled version” of their current title.

CEO of Drest, Lisa Bridgett commented, “We are thrilled to have secured investment to help us scale DREST, especially in such a tough market. This is testament to the strength of our product delivery and pipeline of ideas. We are now ready to take the business to the next level, and offer a new one-of-a-kind experience to our users while maintaining the core elements of the game. There is an undeniable interest in gaming from the luxury fashion and lifestyle industries and we are very well positioned to cater to this increasing demand. We very much look forward to the next chapter.”

Moving from mobile to metaverse and more

Drest has proven to be particularly ambitious with their plans for their title. Earlier in the year Drest brought on web3 expert Henri Holm as CFO earlier this year. It seems then that this latest investment is set to dramatically accelerate their plans to push Drest to a wider audience. 

What’s clear is that the studio’s metaverse ambitions mirror those of many who want to bring real-world brands into the digital realm. And with major fashion brands always angling for more visibility, the digital world in the palm of nearly ever player's hand may be their golden ticket.


