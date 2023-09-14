Lisa Bridgett steps down from role as DREST CEO

Lisa Bridgett has announced her resignation from the role of CEO of luxury fashion game DREST for personal reasons. Founder and co-chair Lucy Yeomans will assume the role of interim CEO during the transition period, working with board co-chair Graham Edwards to recruit a new permanent CEO.

“I am immensely grateful for the commitment, passion, vision and expertise that Lisa

has brought to the business - it has been a fantastic experience working so closely with her during this period of intense growth for DREST,” said Yeomans. “In the last two years we have cemented our position as the ultimate luxury fashion styling game, delivering growth on our user base by 250% year-on-year and expanded our list of brands working with the game to over 250. With our recent round of investment,some exciting new hires and the development of an augmented version of the game which will launch next year, I am excited about the future of the company and have full confidence in our Executive Board and Leadership Team to deliver the next phase of the DREST strategy.”

Yeomans initially held the role of CEO from the company’s foundation in February 2019 until Bridgett’s appointment to the role in February 2022. Prior to the foundation of DREST, she held the role of global content director for Net-A-Porter and, prior to that, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Next in fashion

Bridgett joined DREST in 2019 in the role of chief marketing officer, assuming the role of chief operating officer before eventually replacing Yeomans in the position of CEO in February 2022. Her time as CEO saw the company solidify its position in the luxury gaming market and raise an additional £15 million ($18.7 million), enabling the company’s continued evolution across gaming, media, data, and ecommerce ahead of the launch of version two in 2024. Prior to joining the team at DREST, she held senior leadership roles at major fashion brands such as The Modist and Ralph Lauren.

Despite leaving her position as CEO, Bridgett will remain a special advisor for DREST, leveraging her established expertise in the fashion industry.

“After five exceptional years of working with such a uniquely talented team at DREST and partnering with the inimitable Lucy Yeomans, I have decided to invest time in my sons, my

husband and myself,” said Bridgett. “I will pause momentarily on a career spanning 30 years, of which I am immensely proud and grateful. DREST is in an incredible position - we are the leading luxury lifestyle mobile game in the market with a new technology platform and feature set being readied for players who have embraced the merging of gaming, luxury fashion and media.”

In March, we spoke to Bridgett about the creation and evolution of DREST.