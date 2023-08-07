Drest announces new collaboration with Copenhagen Fashion Week

Fashion game Drest has announced a new week-long collaboration with Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW).

The collaboration will see Drest host a series of in-game challenges celebrating some of the best talent in the Nordic fashion scene and spotlighting its brands and designers. This will include Daily Style challenges, where players will style their avatars for specific locations, and the Brand Focus challenges which will highlight specific brands taking part in CPHFW, such as Ganni, Remain, and Stine Goya.

The event will run from August 7 until August 12, and players who complete their styling challenges will earn two bespoke Danish backgrounds.

“We are delighted to work with Copenhagen Fashion Week to bring the excitement and buzz of the event to a digital audience,” said Drest founder and co-chair Lucy Yeomans. “Fashion Weeks are one of the fashion industry’s biggest highlights, and being able to share experiences such as this with our style-obsessed players,so they can really be a part of these exclusive events, is what Drest is all about. CPHFW is a great fit for Drest as it's fun, playful, energetic but with a sustainability message at its core- values we wholeheartedly share. I cannot wait to see how everyone styles their avatars using our selection of Nordic brands!”

Making it work

“Here at Copenhagen Fashion Week we are always exploring ways to bring the incredible talent of our Nordic fashion community to a wider audience through special partnerships, collaborations and activations,” said CPHFW CEO Cecilie Thorsmark. “I am excited about the prospects and potential that partnering with Drest will offer, as it will open us into new territory - that of the gaming sphere - and in turn open new doors for opportunity to foster connections in the digital realm.

“Drest works with some of the most respected and recognisable brands in the world: we are proud to be the first partner for Drest of a collaboration of this kind and look forward to exploring how we can build more bridges between the digital and gaming world and Copenhagen Fashion Week.”

In addition to the in-game event, Drest will take part in the Copenhagen Fashion Week Talk Series with Vogue Business. Among the speakers will be VP of brand and content Jennifer Dickinson, who will take part in a discussion titled Cultivating Digital Communities in Fashion.

Last year, Drest partnered with supermodel Kate Moss as part of a crossover campaign.