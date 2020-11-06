Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: news hires at Keywords and Retro Studios, plus new openings at Hypixel, Ubisoft and Zynga

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

You can also catch up with all of the job news from our previous column right here.

Movers and Shakers

Keywords brings in Fumiko Okura to head up Tokyo studio

Services and development giant Keywords has snapped up industry vet Fumiko Okura as general manager for its Tokyo studio.

Lab Zero vet Zaimont suspended from work on Guilty Gear

The founder of Lab Zero Games Mike "MikeZ" Zaimont has been suspended from working on the Guilty Gear series.

That's according to Gamasutra, which reports that the developer was hired to work on netcode for Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R over at Arc Systems Works at the request of Team French Calibust. This came in the wake of Zaimont being accused of making inappropriate remarks to his staff and insulting them.

Retro Studios hires Marisa Palumbo as it looks to remodel Texas HQ

Retro Studios has hired Blizzard and Rockstar Games veteran Marisa Palumbo to be its new lead producer.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Palumbo worked for Rockstar for almost 10 years as a producer, working on games such as Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto V, LA Noire, Manhunt 2 and Red Dead Redemption.

Jobs board and more

Here are a few of the current roles on offer throughout the games industry. We are constantly updating the PocketGamer.biz job board, so be sure to check out all of the postings if you are on the hunt for a brand new role.

Hypixel Studios

Senior Website Engineer - remote

Backend Java Engineer - remote

Ubisoft Abu Dhabi



Ubisoft's Abu Dhabi location is hiring for a handful of roles, including the ones listed below.

Data Analyst (IT)

Gameplay Programmer (Unity C#)

Brand Manager (Marketing)

Huuuge Games

Casual games company Huuuge has two open roles, one in Warsaw, and the other in Bydgoszcz.

C++ Developer / Game Developer - Bydgoszcz, Poland

Product Manager

Zynga

Senior Game Economy Designer - Remote

There are even more roles on the PGbiz job board, so if these don't spark your interest, be sure to take a look at our listings, with roles of all disciplines spread out across the globe. We update the jobs board daily!

If you have any jobs news you would like to share, please feel free to drop a mail to matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.