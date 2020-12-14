News

Zynga is launching a voice-based game for Google Nest devices

By , Staff Writer

Zynga has developed a new voice-based puzzle game for Google Nest devices.

The new game, titled Daily Word Wheel, has been inspired by Words With Friends. Zynga's latest title will provide players with an anagram, using the same style are the popular word game.

In Daily Word Wheel, players will be given five letters with which they need to create as many words as possible. As it is voice-based, users can say or spell out the words.

Moreover, voice commands can be used if players need a hint, instructions or want to reshuffle.

What's the word?

"As gaming continues to evolve, franchises are becoming more universal and less dependent on any specific platform, opening up new opportunities and technologies that expand the reach of our games," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga.

"We're thrilled to partner with Google on Daily Word Wheel, which proves that a fun game experience can transcend any single platform."

The game is expected to launch soon on Google Nest devices, and it will be free-to-play.

Recently, Zynga found that more than 80 per cent of its players use mobile games as a way to escape reality.


